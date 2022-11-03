Naperville developer closer to transforming polo club into residential subdivision

The Naperville City Council gave the go-ahead this week for a developer and the city to pursue an annexation agreement, ultimately transforming 110 acres of the Naperville Polo Club, at the northeast corner of 119th Street and Route 59, into a 401-home residential subdivision. Daily Herald file photo

Naperville officials are considering a proposal to build a 401-home subdivision on 110 acres of the Naperville Polo Club. Courtesy of Pulte Home Co.

The Naperville City Council this week gave the go-ahead for a developer to pursue an annexation agreement that would absorb the Naperville Polo Club into the city and open the door for the land to be transformed into a residential subdivision.

Mayor Steve Chirico and council members expressed support for the plan that would bring 252 single-family homes and 149 townhouses to 110 acres off 119th Street just east of Route 59. But they requested project tweaks mostly focusing on traffic flow and congestion.

The developer, Pulte Home Co., aims to begin home sales in 2024 and complete construction by 2030. The plan includes land donation to the Naperville Park District, the addition of a park and two multiuse athletic fields, and a stormwater management area donated to the Will County Forest Preserve District.

The land, where previous development plans were rejected by the city, recently has been leased by a local soccer club.

"We've been at this for well over a year, digging and working with staff and working with residents," said Russell Whitaker, attorney representing Pulte. "It's been a good process and a collaborative process."

Beyond annexation of the property currently in unincorporated Will County, one of the major issues facing the development is a proposed extension of Hawkweed Drive that could allow traffic to cut through to 119th Street and cause congestion as vehicles attempt to avoid 119th Street backups.

Pulte officials want to add a gate, accessible only to emergency vehicles, that would prevent traffic from cutting through the subdivision on Hawkweed Drive until improvements to 119th Street are completed.

Chirico suggested the gate remain until the end of construction, 119th Street improvements are completed or in five years, whichever comes first. Six council members agreed with Chirico's proposal.

Council members concurred with city officials that Pulte should pay the entire $500,000 for an engineering study of 119th Street improvements, instead of the $300,000 offered by Pulte. They also agreed to numerous variances and asked Pulte to redesign an intersection due to safety concerns.

Pulte plans to build four different home styles at differing price points, including a percentage of affordable housing dedicated to households earning $100,000 to $125,000 a year. Residents would feed into Plainfield Unit District 202.

"I've seen a lot of these things, and I don't remember seeing quite so many accolades to the developer at the beginning like this," Chirico said to Whitaker. "So, well done."