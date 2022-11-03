Authorities: 18-year-old faces charges after threatening teens on social media

Bail was set at $3 million for an 18-year-old Grayslake man who threatened to kill two 16-year-olds and shoot up their school over social media, officials said.

Michael Drees faces two felony disorderly conduct charges. Among the threats he is accused of messaging the teens over Snapchat was that he would chop their bodies up into pieces and mail them to their parents, Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Dino Katris said at a hearing Wednesday morning.

Drees, who attended the hearing over Zoom while in Grayslake police custody, chewed his nails as Katris quoted the messages he is accused of sending the teens.

"He said in Snapchat messages 'I'm going to kill your whole family, be ready to die tmr,'" said Katris, explaining that "tmr" meant tomorrow.

Some of the threats Drees sent also were sexually violent, such as threatening to sexually assault one of the teens and sexually assault the other teen's mother, Katris said.

Katris asked judge Theodore Potkonjak to set Drees' bail at $1 million.

"I was going to give $2 million," Potkonjak replied, which made Drees audibly gasp. "This is as disturbing as stuff I've heard in a long time. Actually, tell you the truth, $3 million."

Potkonjak's decision means Drees would have to post $300,000 cash to be released from jail while the case is pending. Gregory Ticsay, the public defender assigned to represent Drees, said it was unlikely his client could afford that amount.

Drees was taken into custody by Grayslake police officers early Wednesday morning, Grayslake Police Deputy Chief Jeff Myhra said Thursday.

Myhra said the department's investigation began after one of the victims came forward. Grayslake investigators used various resources to identify Drees and take him into custody for making the threats, he added.

At Wednesday's hearing, Katris said when police encountered Drees there was a significant amount of cannabis in plain view as well as Xanax pills for which Drees said he did not have a prescription.

Katris said Drees attends a behavioral school in Arlington Heights.

One of the few times Drees spoke at the hearing was to tell the judge that he was in counseling.

Drees also spoke early in the hearing when Potkonjak asked him how old he was.

"I just turned 18 Aug. 25," Drees said.

"I guess this is your birthday present," Potkonjak replied.

Drees is due back in court Tuesday for a bond review hearing.