Apartments for historic site of former senior center gets go-ahead

The historic building at 441 W. Main St. in Cary was first built in 1888 and was used as a senior center until last year. Aaron Dorman/Shaw Local News Network

A rendering for a possible repurposing of the parcel at 441 W. Main St. in Cary, which includes a historic school building. Courtesy of True North Properties, Inc.

Developers can move forward on a residential complex that will include the 134-year-old former Kraus Senior Center in Cary.

The village board on Tuesday approved the final zoning changes and the sale of the property at 441 S. Main St. -- for $100,000 -- to complete the village's role in the project.

The plan was adjusted from earlier in the summer to address concerns from the village board and residents who wanted to ensure significant buffering or landscaping between the development and their property, Director of Community Development Brian Simmons said.

The approved development will include two new three-story apartment buildings on the property, rather than the initially proposed three, as well as surface parking and garage units.

Simmons said converting the site to a residential property is part of the village staff's plan to increase housing and density near Cary's downtown area.

Cary Mayor Mark Kownick and village board members reiterated their enthusiasm for the proposal. However, Kownick noted there had been "lots of conversations, lots of back and forth" from neighbors, although none attended a meeting on Tuesday.

"The lack of residents here means they are trusting us to move forward with what we committed to in the past," Kownick said, adding that the southern buffer will include at least a 15-foot setback in addition to landscaping.

Kownick also said he thinks the project will enhance neighboring property values.

"I am absolutely thrilled we are doing this," village Trustee Ellen McAlpine said. "I think it is prudent we are repurposing this building. It has such historic value. True North did a great job [making adjustments to the site plan], and I think this will conform very nicely to the neighborhood and be a nice project."

The building on the site, currently unoccupied and owned by the village, was first constructed in 1888 as a school; since that time, additions have been made. It was used as a senior center from 2003 to 2021.

The Cary Park District moved senior activities to the Community Center on Briargate Road, as the older structure on Main Street was not as accommodating to seniors because of its narrow doors and lack of facilities such as an elevator, park district Executive Director Dan Jones said last December.

The village board approved a redevelopment agreement for the property in August and held a formal bid in September. True North Properties was the sole bidder.

The ordinance passed Tuesday evening stipulates the village will have a chance to review landscaping plans before the developer receives the building permits.