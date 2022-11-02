Round Lake Beach man sentenced to 17 years for DUI crash that killed two women

A Round Lake Beach man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison on driving under the influence charges stemming from a 2019 crash near Grayslake that killed two women.

Victor Ortiz, 54, was convicted by a Lake County jury in August on four counts of aggravated DUI in connection with the deaths of Barbara Gaulke, 56, of Ingleside, and Sandra Forscht, 64, of Round Lake.

Authorities said the crash occurred about 9:05 p.m. June 8, 2019, along Fairfield Road north of Route 60 in Fremont Township. Ortiz was driving a Ford E350 van south on Fairfield when it crossed into oncoming traffic and swiped a Honda minivan before colliding head-on with a Kia Forte in which Gaulke and Forscht were riding, authorities said.

Lake County officials said Ortiz attempted to flee to Guatemala in the weeks after the crash but was captured by police in Chicago.

During Ortiz's sentencing hearing Tuesday, a prosecution witness testified that on June 28, 2019, 20 days after the fatal crash, Ortiz committed another DUI in Kildeer.

Prosecutors also presented a statement from a relative of one of the victims, describing "a hole in their hearts that will never be filled." Additional victim impact statements were submitted in writing, prosecutors said.

Judge George Strickland said at Tuesday's sentencing hearing that Ortiz has never taken responsibility or accountability for his actions.