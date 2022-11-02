Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Ingleside

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital Wednesday evening after being struck by a pickup truck in Ingleside, according to the Fox Lake Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at 5:26 p.m. to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash at Wilson Road and Rollins Road.

Authorities said the vehicle involved was a Chevy pickup truck.

The pedestrian was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center; the person's condition is unknown.

The crash is still under investigation.