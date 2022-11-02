No injuries in fire at Mount Prospect waste transfer facility

No one was injured Wednesday night after a garbage fire at a waste transfer facility in Mount Prospect, according to the Mount Prospect Fire Department.

Rirefighters responded at 8:15 p.m. to a fire at the Republic Services transfer station on 2101 South Busse Road.

Authorities said the fire started within the area where garbage is stored before transfer to a landfill.

Upon arrival, authorities said smoke was visible from the transfer station. One employee was on-site at the time but was not injured.

Building damage was minor, as authorities said that fire was confined mostly to the stored trash.

The fire is still under investigation.