No injuries in fire at Mount Prospect waste transfer facility
Updated 11/2/2022 10:54 PM
No one was injured Wednesday night after a garbage fire at a waste transfer facility in Mount Prospect, according to the Mount Prospect Fire Department.
Rirefighters responded at 8:15 p.m. to a fire at the Republic Services transfer station on 2101 South Busse Road.
Authorities said the fire started within the area where garbage is stored before transfer to a landfill.
Upon arrival, authorities said smoke was visible from the transfer station. One employee was on-site at the time but was not injured.
Building damage was minor, as authorities said that fire was confined mostly to the stored trash.
The fire is still under investigation.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.