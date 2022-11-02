Glenview restaurant gets OK to add four-room karaoke bar

Tuesday's meeting of the Village of Glenview board of trustees had a light agenda.

More good news: It included discussion of a karaoke bar.

In a Nov. 1 meeting lasting less than a half-hour before trustees went into executive session, the board considered an ordinance requesting zoning variations at the Brooke Plaza Shopping Center and New Village Gastro Pub and Karaoke Bar, 3524-3574 Milwaukee Ave.

The owner of the New Village Gastro Pub wants to open a four-room karaoke bar, six people per room, as a new component of the Korean restaurant. The new feature would operate from 7 p.m.-midnight.

The B-1 Limited Business zoning requirement with the new addition mandates a minimum of 67 parking spaces serving the shopping center, rather than the 66 present. The width and length of the parking stalls also was a little smaller than code.

Still, echoing the 7-0 positive recommendation of the Glenview Development Adjustments Commission, the board cleared the variances in first consideration, 5-0.

• People may remember the board approving a plan around this time last year for a Big Bowl restaurant at 1320 Patriot Blvd., in the Jewel at The Glen shopping center bordered by East Lake Avenue.

It passed muster on Nov. 16, 2021. According to the Sept. 7, 2021, application, it was for a 6,775 square-foot, one-story restaurant that will offer 209 seats in its main dining room, bar and a screened-in porch.

After approval the applicant, MAC Management, needed to get permits within 12 months. On Tuesday an extension was up before the board.

Glenview Director of Community Development Jeff Brady said more time was requested due to the applicant having had to clear up legal issues and permitting requirements.

The board granted the extension, to Nov. 16, 2023. Brady said the applicant should return before the New Development Commission for appearance approvals on the plan, and construction on the restaurant should start next spring.

• Residents can expect fee increases on commuter lot parking permits -- which had been lowered in 2021 due to the pandemic -- ambulance transport, water meter purchase and installation, water usage and, for restaurateurs, license and registration fees.

• Village President Mike Jenny reminded residents of an open house to review the feasibility study, impact analysis, concept designs and more on the potential Interstate 294 on- and offramps at Milwaukee Avenue. That'll be held at Glenview Park Center, 2400 Chestnut Ave., from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 10.

• Jenny also said there will be a Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial, Glenview Road and River Drive.