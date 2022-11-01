Harper College hosts conference on famed Beat Generation author Jack Kerouac

Harper College and the Beat Studies Association are celebrating author and poet Jack Kerouac during a free conference this week. Courtesy of Harper College

Harper College is partnering with the Beat Studies Association to present The Jack Kerouac Centenary this Thursday and Friday.

The free event will feature a variety of Kerouac biographers and scholars who will examine the influence of the Beat Generation poet and author, who is most famous for his 1957 novel "On the Road."

The conference takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Building E of Harper's Palatine campus, 1200 W. Algonquin Road.

Visit harpercollege.edu/about/news/archives/2022/posts/102422a.php for more information.