Harper College hosts conference on famed Beat Generation author Jack Kerouac
Updated 11/1/2022 12:44 PM
Harper College is partnering with the Beat Studies Association to present The Jack Kerouac Centenary this Thursday and Friday.
The free event will feature a variety of Kerouac biographers and scholars who will examine the influence of the Beat Generation poet and author, who is most famous for his 1957 novel "On the Road."
The conference takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Building E of Harper's Palatine campus, 1200 W. Algonquin Road.
Visit harpercollege.edu/about/news/archives/2022/posts/102422a.php for more information.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.