Suburban Skyview: Giant targets at Schaumburg's Topgolf venue

It's been nearly four years since Topgolf broke ground on a new venue in Schaumburg.

Topgolf features three levels of climate-controlled hitting bays, large TVs, an indoor restaurant, a lounge and a private event room. Guests score points by hitting giant targets.

The 65,000-square-foot facility sits at 2050 Progress Parkway near Interstate 90 and Meacham Road. It opened in November 2019 and is the third Topgolf in the Chicago suburbs. The Wood Dale venue opened in 2007, followed by Naperville in 2015.

Topgolf is west of the ongoing Veridian redevelopment project on the former Motorola campus. The 225-acre, mixed-use development will include multifamily housing, entertainment venues and workspaces.

If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyviewdailyherald.com.