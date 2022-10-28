Fall color walks at Volo Bog
Updated 10/28/2022 4:23 PM
Meet under the oak tree by the visitors center for guided fall color walks at Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. Stacy Iwanicki, natural resources coordinator for education, will lead the walks scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Reservations are requested. Email dnr.volobog@illinois.gov or call (815) 344-1294 and leave your name, cell number and number of adults and kids over 5. Walk-ins are welcome but group size is limited and the program may be canceled if the minimum registration isn't met. Visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/VoloBog.aspx.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.