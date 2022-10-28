Fall color walks at Volo Bog

Meet under the oak tree by the visitors center for guided fall color walks at Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. Stacy Iwanicki, natural resources coordinator for education, will lead the walks scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Reservations are requested. Email dnr.volobog@illinois.gov or call (815) 344-1294 and leave your name, cell number and number of adults and kids over 5. Walk-ins are welcome but group size is limited and the program may be canceled if the minimum registration isn't met. Visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/VoloBog.aspx.