Elk Grove driver charged with reckless homicide in death of Septemberfest worker

Mike Parr, seen here at left in a family photograph with his wife Janet, right, and daughter Danielle, died Sept. 28 from complications of injuries he suffered after he was struck by a car while working security at Schaumburg's Septemberfest. The man who authorities say was driving car that struck him was ordered held on $20,000 bail Thursday on a charge of reckless homicide. Courtesy of Jennifer Wilson

The driver who authorities say was behind the wheel of the car that struck a 58-year-old security worker at Schaumburg's Septemberfest last month, causing fatal injuries, has been charged with reckless homicide.

Jeffrey Tokarz, 25, of Elk Grove Village, was ordered held on $20,000 bail Thursday, when he appeared in court on the charge for the first time. If he posts bond, Tokarz is prohibited from driving while the case is pending.

Michael Parr, a Hanover Park husband and father, was working festival security at about 10:38 p.m. Sept. 3, when authorities say Tokarz drove the wrong way down a street which had been designated as one-way for the event.

Cook County prosecutors said the area was well lit and barricaded, and "do not enter" signs were in place to designate the one-way status. Parr was standing alongside of another vehicle, attempting to direct it, when he was hit, authorities said.

Parr, who previously lost his legs to disease and walked with prosthetics, was wearing a jacket with "security" written on it, Modesto said.

Video footage shows Tokarz's Honda Civic traveling the wrong way on the street with its hazard lights on, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Kristina Modesto. It shows Tokarz "disregarding 'do not enter' signs and driving around them," she added.

"There was no indication of impairment by drugs or alcohol," Modesto said of Tokarz, who initially was cited for driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

A witness who saw the accident and called 911 told authorities she heard Tokarz tell Parr his name and offer him aid, Modesto said. Another witness told authorities Tokarz remained on the scene and offered assistance, according to Modesto.

At the scene, Tokarz told police he did not realize the street was one-way and he was traveling behind another vehicle and did not see Parr, Modesto said.

Tokarz turned himself in Wednesday at the request of Schaumburg police, she said.

Parr's daughter, Danielle, said her father's injuries included broken ribs, two broken shoulders, facial fractures. He was paralyzed from the shoulders down and unable to breathe on his own. Parr also suffered several strokes following the accident, according to his niece.

Parr died Sept. 28, and the Cook County medical examiner's office listed the cause of death as complications from a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian, and the manner of death as an accident.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help to assist Parr's family with day-to-day living and funeral expenses.

Tokarz is scheduled to return to court Dec. 1.