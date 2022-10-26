No bail for pair charged in Wheaton T-Mobile store robbery

Bail has been denied for two men charged with tying up workers and robbing a T-Mobile phone store in Wheaton in 2020.

DuPage County Judge Margaret O'Connell denied it Wednesday for Imari Paxton, 24, of the 7400 block of South Colfax in Chicago. She denied it on Oct. 19 for Marcus Melton, 28, of the 0-100 block of Ironwood Court in Lafayette, Indiana.

Both men are charged with seven counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of unlawful restraint and three counts of intimidation.

Paxton is charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, while Melton is charged with four counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office, around 10 a.m. May 30, 2020, three workers had just opened the Butterfield Road store when one of the defendants entered. The man approached two workers behind a counter, put a handgun into the back of one of them and demanded merchandise, authorities said.

Two other robbers then entered and led the workers to the back of the store, according to the news release. One ordered the workers to open three safes containing merchandise and cash, the news release said, and they then restrained the workers, using zip ties.

The thieves made off with about 20 phones, 15 Apple watches, one tablet computer and about $500 in cash, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the third suspect should call Lt. Brian Gabryel at (630) 260-2063.

If convicted, Paxton could be sentenced to 21 to 45 years in prison. Melton could be sentenced to 21 to 60 years if convicted.