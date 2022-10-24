Woman charged in Winfield stabbing

A Chicago woman has been accused of stabbing a man Monday morning in Winfield.

Ziia O.C. Rizzo, 41, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. DuPage County Judge Jeffrey Mackay set her bail at $75,000 and ordered her to stay away from the home of the victim.

According to Assistant State's Attorney Tom Elsner, the victim was watching football on TV around 1 a.m. when he fell asleep. He awoke to Rizzo yelling at him to give her a passport, then felt a sharp pain in one of his legs. He asked her to call an ambulance, and she eventually did.

The charge alleges she stabbed him with a knife that had an 8-inch blade. Rizzo told a paramedic and an EMT that the victim had hurt himself falling down a set of stairs, authorities said. The paramedic and EMT found the knife underneath a blanket on the couch.

Elsner said Rizzo was convicted of battery of the same man in 2016 in Cook County, and two have been acquainted for about eight years. The woman stayed with the victim off and on.

Rizzo lives on the 4600 block of North Clifton Avenue in Chicago.

She would need to post $7,500 to be freed pretrial.