Trick or Treat on Main Street in Wauconda on Sunday

Trick or Treat on Main Street will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 from Bangs Street to Route 176 in Wauconda.

The free event features food vendors and family activities. Kids should come dressed to trick or treat at Main Street businesses.

Activities include face painting, a mini-golf course, live entertainment including an aerialist and stilt walkers, and carved pumpkin and pet costume contests. A kid-friendly haunted house put on by the Wauconda Park District with the help of Wauconda High School's drama club will be in the parking lot of Main Street center. Photo opportunities with the Avenger Car and various characters also will be available.