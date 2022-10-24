Chicago man charged with felonies after high-speed chase through Hinsdale, Oak Brook

A 22-year-old Chicago man was charged with felonies after, officials said, he led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle through Hinsdale and Oak Brook Thursday night.

Jelani Pinkston is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to a news release issued by the DuPage County state's attorney's office Monday. Pinkston would need to pay $25,000 to leave jail while the case is pending.

Hinsdale officers initially tried to pull Pinkston over at 10:31 p.m. Thursday because he was driving erratically, the news release said.

Pinkston accelerated to unsafe speeds, authorities said, and the Hinsdale officers called off their pursuit. Soon after, Oak Brook police spotted the vehicle and gave chase. At one point Pinkston was driving around 95 mph in a 35-mph zone, officials said.

Minutes later, Pinkston's vehicle stalled on Cass Avenue, and police arrested him, officials said.

Pinkston is next due in court on Nov. 16.