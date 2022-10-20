South Barrington Village Clerk Donna Wood has resigned

South Barrington Village Clerk Donna Wood has resigned, officials revealed Thursday. A special village board meeting will be held Monday to formally name and swear in Wood's successor. Aladin M. Mariano will serve until the April 2023 consolidated local election and then can run for the post. The meeting is set for 4 p.m. at village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road.