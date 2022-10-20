Man convicted of killing Arlington Heights man in 2018 gets 65 years in prison

The justice Baldemar Esquivel and his family sought for the 2018 shooting death of brother Vladimir Esquivel, whose body was recovered from his burning vehicle in a Mount Prospect parking lot, came Thursday when a Cook County judge sentenced Paul Zalewski to a total of 65 years in prison for killing the 29-year-old Arlington Heights man and concealing the murder.

"We have an act of senseless violence all over cannabis," said Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo. "That what the price of life for Paul Zalewski, a bag of marijuana."

Esquivel's friends and family members were tearful following the verdict.

"We want that man to stay in jail and think about what he did. He deserves to be there for a long time," said Tamara Montesano's, Esquivel's friend and owner of the bakery where he worked.

A jury convicted 26-year-old Zalewski in March of first-degree murder, concealment of a homicide and marijuana possession.