 

Man convicted of killing Arlington Heights man in 2018 gets 65 years in prison

  • Paul Zalewski

    Paul Zalewski

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 10/20/2022 2:45 PM

The justice Baldemar Esquivel and his family sought for the 2018 shooting death of brother Vladimir Esquivel, whose body was recovered from his burning vehicle in a Mount Prospect parking lot, came Thursday when a Cook County judge sentenced Paul Zalewski to a total of 65 years in prison for killing the 29-year-old Arlington Heights man and concealing the murder.

"We have an act of senseless violence all over cannabis," said Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo. "That what the price of life for Paul Zalewski, a bag of marijuana."

 

Esquivel's friends and family members were tearful following the verdict.

"We want that man to stay in jail and think about what he did. He deserves to be there for a long time," said Tamara Montesano's, Esquivel's friend and owner of the bakery where he worked.

A jury convicted 26-year-old Zalewski in March of first-degree murder, concealment of a homicide and marijuana possession.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Paul Zalewski found guilty of 2018 Mount Prospect murder
Related Article
Paul Zalewski found guilty of 2018 Mount Prospect murder
 
Mount Prospect sergeant details investigation that led to arrest in fatal 2018 shooting
Related Article
Mount Prospect sergeant details investigation that led to arrest in fatal 2018 shooting
 
Testimony: Arlington Heights man was shot at close range; shell casings found in defendant's Mount Prospect home
Related Article
Testimony: Arlington Heights man was shot at close range; shell casings found in defendant's Mount Prospect home
 
Officer describes grisly crime scene as Mount Prospect murder trial continues
Related Article
Officer describes grisly crime scene as Mount Prospect murder trial continues
 
Prosecutors: Video footage, shell casings point to Mount Prospect man in 2018 murder
Related Article
Prosecutors: Video footage, shell casings point to Mount Prospect man in 2018 murder
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 