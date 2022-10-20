Man accused of stealing Addison cop's personal car from village lot, fleeing at 130 mph

Bail was set for $500,000 for 20-year-old Jerome Fears of Chicago, who is accused of stealing an Addison police officer's personal vehicle and fleeing with it at speeds of up to 130 miles per hour.

Fears, of the 3700 block of South Wabash Avenue, who is also accused of trying to steal another vehicle from the same Addison municipal parking lot, was charged with 10 felonies after he was taken into custody Oct. 18. The charges included aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated attempted possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary to a stolen motor vehicle, theft and attempted theft, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Addison police responded to a reported theft of a vehicle in progress at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sept. 20. The DuPage County state's attorney's office said in a news release that officers observed a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a second vehicle exiting the parking lot near the Addison Police Department and heading east on Lake Street.

Officers pursued the vehicles but called off the chase due to speed concerns, as it was reported the stolen Jeep reached speeds of approximately 130 miles an hour.

Police learned of another attempted motor vehicle theft of a 2021 Dodge, also belonging to an Addison police officer, from the same lot on Sept. 20 during the course of their investigation, and they soon identified Fears as a suspect in both cases, the release said.

Fears is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 16. Addison police continue to investigate and welcome information at (630) 693-7941.