Body found in Lincoln Marsh near Wheaton identified

A 21-year-old's body was found Wednesday in Lincoln Marsh near Wheaton. Daily Herald file photo

An autopsy has found no signs of foul play or trauma in the death of a person whose body was discovered by a visitor to Lincoln Marsh near Wheaton, DuPage County coroner's officials said Thursday.

The person has been identified as Alexis Caswell, a 21-year-old from Wheaton, DuPage Coroner Richard Jorgensen said.

The coroner's office performed an autopsy Thursday, but it's unknown how Caswell died. A final ruling is pending a toxicology report.

A visitor at the marsh found the body Wednesday in the water off the end of a pier, said Beth Schirott, a spokeswoman for the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. Forest preserve police were called shortly after 8:30 a.m.

"We do not believe there is any threat to the public," Schirott said.

The marsh natural area is operated and jointly owned by the Wheaton Park District.