A special off-peak peek: How Shedd Aquarium's suburban visitors can save on admission fees

Guitarfish are among the creatures who inhabit Chicago's Shedd Aquarium. Courtesy of Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

A crownnose ray is among the creatures who call Chicago's John G. Shedd Aquarium home. Courtesy of Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

Wellington the penguin and his Beluga whale pals are among the attractions at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium. Courtesy of Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

Beginning Nov. 1, visitors to the John G. Shedd Aquarium who live outside Chicago's city limits can save money depending on the day and time they visit as part of the new Plan Ahead with Shedd admission program.

Chicagoans will continue to pay the resident fee of $19.95 for adults.

Shedd admission fees for non-Chicagoans -- $39.95 for adults on most days and $29.95 for children three years and older -- will be cheaper when bought further in advance rather than on the day of the visit. Prices may increase as the date approaches, based on capacity, according to museum officials.

Out-of-towners choosing to visit on nonpeak days and times will save money, while those who purchase tickets at the last minute or who elect to visit on peak days and times may pay more.

New prices for non-Chicagoans could start at $32.95 for adults.

"By encouraging guests to plan their visit in advance, we can create an even smoother and more engaging experience for our guests and also for our staff," said Shedd spokeswoman Meghan Curran in a prepared statement.

General admission tickets include access to all exhibits, including the seasonal Stingray Touch exhibit, and to animal spotlights throughout the day in the Abbott Oceanarium. For more information, see sheddaquarium.org/plan-a-visit.