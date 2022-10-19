Revised Hawthorn Mall plan approved in Vernon Hills

The Vernon Hills village board on Tuesday approved a significant expansion of the Hawthorn Mall redevelopment plan. The revised vision for the former Carson's space calls for the relocation of 250 luxury apartments to create a larger outdoor public plaza and a new grand entrance for the shopping center. The revised plan for the $252 million mall transformation also will add significantly more retail and restaurant uses, as well as an entertainment space surrounding the Hawthorn Row streetscape. Visit thenewhawthorn.com/ for renderings and an updated site plan. Mall owner Centennial Real Estate of Dallas described the revised plan as a "doubling down" on the firm's commitment to the project and a significant expansion of the proposed apartment and retail campus. When complete, the plan calls for a total of 561 luxury apartments.