 

Revised Hawthorn Mall plan approved in Vernon Hills

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/19/2022 3:31 PM

The Vernon Hills village board on Tuesday approved a significant expansion of the Hawthorn Mall redevelopment plan. The revised vision for the former Carson's space calls for the relocation of 250 luxury apartments to create a larger outdoor public plaza and a new grand entrance for the shopping center. The revised plan for the $252 million mall transformation also will add significantly more retail and restaurant uses, as well as an entertainment space surrounding the Hawthorn Row streetscape. Visit thenewhawthorn.com/ for renderings and an updated site plan. Mall owner Centennial Real Estate of Dallas described the revised plan as a "doubling down" on the firm's commitment to the project and a significant expansion of the proposed apartment and retail campus. When complete, the plan calls for a total of 561 luxury apartments.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 