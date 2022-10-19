Police: Teen shot in gang-related shooting in Mount Prospect

A boy who was shot Tuesday night in Mount Prospect is stable at a hospital, police said.

Authorities believe the shooting was gang-related.

At about 8:30 p.m., Mount Prospect police officers responded to the 1900 block of Seneca Lane after receiving a report of possible shots fired in the area. Officers found a male teenager with a single gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police said.

The teen was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he remains in recovery, police said.

Police said detectives found multiple shell casings near the intersection of Aspen Drive and Aztec Lane in the area of the shooting.

The suspect or suspects fled before police arrived.

Police said multiple people were involved, but they are not sure if there was only one person with a gun or multiple offenders.

The injured boy did not live in the area, police said.

No weapon has been recovered. Detectives are combing through evidence, including video footage, to gain information about suspects and vehicles. An investigation is underway.

Police said they will have a heightened presence in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at (847) 870-5654.