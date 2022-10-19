Pedestrian dies in Lake in the Hills crash
Updated 10/19/2022 1:55 PM
A pedestrian died after being struck Tuesday night in Lake in the Hills, police said.
Lake in the Hills police said a 2001 Honda Civic was eastbound on Algonquin Road at Hilltop Drive around 9:30 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing Algonquin Road. The pedestrian was taken to Huntley Northwestern Hospital and was pronounced deceased.
Police said no additional information is available at this time.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.