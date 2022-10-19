 

Pedestrian dies in Lake in the Hills crash

 
Updated 10/19/2022 1:55 PM

A pedestrian died after being struck Tuesday night in Lake in the Hills, police said.

Lake in the Hills police said a 2001 Honda Civic was eastbound on Algonquin Road at Hilltop Drive around 9:30 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing Algonquin Road. The pedestrian was taken to Huntley Northwestern Hospital and was pronounced deceased.

 

Police said no additional information is available at this time.

