West Leyden student dies after collapsing at all-state choral event in Naperville

A 17-year-old boy died Friday night after collapsing during a rehearsal for a show choir event at Naperville North High School.

The DuPage County coroner's office has identified the boy as Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park. An autopsy was performed Saturday.

A determination of the cause of death is pending an investigation.

Daniel was one of 48 students from throughout Illinois attending the three-day Honors Show Choir of the Illinois chapter of the American Choral Directors Association, according to chapter President Laura Coster.

She said Daniel and the others were seated during a rehearsal when he collapsed. Two teachers and another person performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was declared dead at a hospital, Coster said.

Daniel attended West Leyden High School, according to the website for Leyden High School District 212. And he was the alto lead singer at St. Andrew's Assyrian Church in Glenview, the church said in a Facebook post.

"For a community of believers to lose a faithful member is difficult and a test of faith," the post said. "For believing parents to lose a faithful child is beyond comprehension and stretches our limited senses of understanding."

Several posted video clips online of Daniel singing.

The church said it will host funeral services at 10 a.m. Wednesday.