Highland Park man arrested again while out on bond

A Highland Park man out on bond in connection with the death of a man in Lake County's Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve recently was arrested again in Lake Forest.

Nicholas M. Caban, 20, was taken into custody on Oct. 7 and charged with possession of alcohol by a minor. He was released on bond again and ordered to appear in court on Nov. 15, Lake Forest police said.

Last month, Caban was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number following the Sept. 17 death of Matthew Ascaridis, 45, of Highland Park. An autopsy revealed he died of "multiple injuries."

Caban is due in court Wednesday for the gun charge.

Authorities also have charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with two counts of obstructing justice in connection with Ascaridis' death.

In the latest arrest, Lake Forest firefighters responded to a trailer fire at Lou's Garage, located in the 1200 block of Skokie Highway. According to authorities, Caban was seen leaving the trailer and was picked up by Highland Park police officers.

Suspecting arson, officers interviewed Caban, who was found with a knife, a bottle of vodka and two cigarette lighters. Caban refused to answer questions, police said.

Officers said Caban's breath smelled of alcohol and he showed signs of alcohol impairment.