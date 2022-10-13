One killed, another critically injured in Naperville crash

One man was killed and another was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Naperville.

Fire and police personnel responded at 4:19 a.m. Thursday to the area near Commons and Conestoga roads following a report of a crash involving an Audi A6, police said.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, died at the scene. The passenger, a 25-year-old man from Naperville, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said.

An initial investigation revealed the Audi was speeding on Commons Road when it left the roadway and hit a tree near Conestoga Road, police said.

Commons Road remained closed as of Thursday afternoon as the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit continued investigating.

Anyone with information about the accident should call the city's traffic unit at (630) 305-5477.