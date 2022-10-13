 

Is that a doggy Amazon uniform? 'Superfan' Mr. Baloo in Addison gets special delivery

  • Mr. Baloo, a young King Charles Cavalier Spaniel who lives in Addison, is one of three dogs nationwide receiving gifts from Amazon, including a tiny uniform.

      Mr. Baloo, a young King Charles Cavalier Spaniel who lives in Addison, is one of three dogs nationwide receiving gifts from Amazon, including a tiny uniform. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Mr. Baloo licks his lips while he gets dressed in his new Amazon uniform with the help of owner Karen Nuzzo and as delivery drivers Dayanara Zamora and Lizette Martinez, right, bring him gifts. He is one of three "superfan" dogs nationwide receiving special gifts from Amazon.

      Mr. Baloo licks his lips while he gets dressed in his new Amazon uniform with the help of owner Karen Nuzzo and as delivery drivers Dayanara Zamora and Lizette Martinez, right, bring him gifts. He is one of three "superfan" dogs nationwide receiving special gifts from Amazon. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Mr. Baloo digs into the box of toys and treats delivered to him Wednesday as owner Karen Nuzzo sits on the floor with him in their Addison home. He is one of three dogs nationwide receiving gifts from Amazon because of their habit of happily greeting Amazon drivers.

      Mr. Baloo digs into the box of toys and treats delivered to him Wednesday as owner Karen Nuzzo sits on the floor with him in their Addison home. He is one of three dogs nationwide receiving gifts from Amazon because of their habit of happily greeting Amazon drivers. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Mr. Baloo, a young King Charles Cavalier Spaniel who lives in Addison with Karen Nuzzo, greets Amazon delivery drivers Lizette Martinez and Dayanara Zamora as they deliver gifts for him Wednesday.

      Mr. Baloo, a young King Charles Cavalier Spaniel who lives in Addison with Karen Nuzzo, greets Amazon delivery drivers Lizette Martinez and Dayanara Zamora as they deliver gifts for him Wednesday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
John Starks
 
 
Posted10/13/2022 5:30 AM

It was just another wonderful day for Mr. Baloo when the Amazon delivery truck arrived at his Addison home Wednesday morning.

The young King Charles Cavalier Spaniel with flowing golden hair, a permanent smile and a wagging tail didn't know the delivery was a special one made just for him.

 

"He likes to perch right there by the window and wait," said the pup's owner, Karen Nuzzo. "He runs to the door every time Amazon comes."

Mr. Baloo is one of three "superfan" dogs across the nation chosen to receive the special delivery. His arrived Wednesday morning: a box of squeaky chew toys, bags of treats and a specially made tiny Amazon uniform that Nuzzo quickly wrapped him in as he greeted the drivers of the day.

The contest also recognized kids.

"We especially love seeing customers across the country celebrate their Amazon delivery-driver heroes during Halloween with the help of their kids and dogs," Amazon spokesperson Erika Duncan said.

Dayanara Zamora was one of two Amazon drivers to deliver the package to Mr. Baloo.

"We don't always give dogs treats because owners don't want that. We usually just stay and pet them for a little while," Zamora said. "Today is different."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 