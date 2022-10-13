Is that a doggy Amazon uniform? 'Superfan' Mr. Baloo in Addison gets special delivery

It was just another wonderful day for Mr. Baloo when the Amazon delivery truck arrived at his Addison home Wednesday morning.

The young King Charles Cavalier Spaniel with flowing golden hair, a permanent smile and a wagging tail didn't know the delivery was a special one made just for him.

"He likes to perch right there by the window and wait," said the pup's owner, Karen Nuzzo. "He runs to the door every time Amazon comes."

Mr. Baloo is one of three "superfan" dogs across the nation chosen to receive the special delivery. His arrived Wednesday morning: a box of squeaky chew toys, bags of treats and a specially made tiny Amazon uniform that Nuzzo quickly wrapped him in as he greeted the drivers of the day.

The contest also recognized kids.

"We especially love seeing customers across the country celebrate their Amazon delivery-driver heroes during Halloween with the help of their kids and dogs," Amazon spokesperson Erika Duncan said.

Dayanara Zamora was one of two Amazon drivers to deliver the package to Mr. Baloo.

"We don't always give dogs treats because owners don't want that. We usually just stay and pet them for a little while," Zamora said. "Today is different."