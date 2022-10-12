 

Possible Chicago Bears sportsbook earns key vote from Arlington Heights commission

  • A billboard at Arlington Park advertises the partnership between Rivers Casino and the Chicago Bears. If the Bears end up closing on their purchase of the racetrack, Rivers would be a possible operator of a sportsbook there.

      A billboard at Arlington Park advertises the partnership between Rivers Casino and the Chicago Bears. If the Bears end up closing on their purchase of the racetrack, Rivers would be a possible operator of a sportsbook there. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Arlington Heights plan commission Chair Susan Dawson, left, talks with Chicago Bears attorney Paul Shadle, while commission member Terry Ennes shakes hands with Bears attorney Cliff Stein. Also pictured is panel member John Sigalos. The commission Wednesday endorsed the idea of a sportsbook as part of the team's proposed Arlington Park redevelopment.

      Arlington Heights plan commission Chair Susan Dawson, left, talks with Chicago Bears attorney Paul Shadle, while commission member Terry Ennes shakes hands with Bears attorney Cliff Stein. Also pictured is panel member John Sigalos. The commission Wednesday endorsed the idea of a sportsbook as part of the team's proposed Arlington Park redevelopment. Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer

  • From right, Charles Witherington-Perkins, Arlington Heights' director of planning and community development, talks with Village Attorney Hart Passman, Chicago Bears attorney Cliff Stein, and other team representatives, after a plan commission meeting Wednesday night.

      From right, Charles Witherington-Perkins, Arlington Heights' director of planning and community development, talks with Village Attorney Hart Passman, Chicago Bears attorney Cliff Stein, and other team representatives, after a plan commission meeting Wednesday night. Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer

  • Arlington Heights resident Melissa Cayer approaches the podium in the village boardroom Wednesday night, when a public hearing was held to consider the possibility of a Chicago Bears sportsbook at Arlington Park.

      Arlington Heights resident Melissa Cayer approaches the podium in the village boardroom Wednesday night, when a public hearing was held to consider the possibility of a Chicago Bears sportsbook at Arlington Park. Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer

  • The Arlington Heights plan commission Wednesday night voted 7-0 to recommend changes to zoning code that could one day lead to a sportsbook at Arlington Park.

      The Arlington Heights plan commission Wednesday night voted 7-0 to recommend changes to zoning code that could one day lead to a sportsbook at Arlington Park. Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 10/12/2022 10:08 PM

An Arlington Heights panel Wednesday endorsed the prospect of a sportsbook as part of the Chicago Bears' proposed $5 billion redevelopment of Arlington Park.

The plan commission voted 7-0 to recommend to the village board that it make changes to the shuttered racetrack's overlay zoning district that would list a sports wagering facility as a possible use on the sprawling development site.

 

The proposed amendment came at the request of Bears officials, who have the 326-acre property under contract and believe a sportsbook would be valuable to the overall stadium and mixed-use development it is proposing.

"We haven't quantified what that value is, but we do know that with all the new developments in any stadium or arena where sports betting is legalized, there is a sportsbook involved with it," said Cliff Stein, the Bears' general counsel, during a separate meeting with village trustees Monday night.

Stein noted that plans for sportsbooks have been unveiled at Wrigley Field and the United Center.

Under current NFL rules, the Bears could not own the sports wagering facility itself but could partner with a sports betting operator that would legally hold the state sports wagering license.

"We can own the land and we can own the building and we can have a partnership," Stein said.

The team has had a sponsorship agreement with Rivers Casino in Des Plaines and its BetRivers sportsbook since June 2021 -- a deal that was inked only days after the club submitted a bid for the Arlington Park land. It was a notable development because racetrack owner Churchill Downs Inc. controls a 61% stake in Rivers.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The deal allows BetRivers to have in-stadium signage at Soldier Field, and social media, print and digital ads. That also includes the digital billboard ad that flashes along Route 53 on the west side of the Arlington Park property -- where the Bears envision their new domed stadium.

Under the zoning rules recommended Wednesday night, approval of a sportsbook would be tied to approval of a development that includes the professional sports stadium.

But the appointed panel's vote -- even the village board's upcoming vote on Nov. 7 -- doesn't constitute the formal sanction of a sportsbook. It would, however, allow such a wagering facility to be considered by the board in the future as a special use in the zoning code.

"This is just the ordinance approval; this is the first stage in the process," said Susan Dawson, the plan commission chair.

Though the Bears are the ones to request a sportsbook on the Arlington Park property, it was the village -- formally -- that was the petitioner before the commission Wednesday, in a request for a text amendment to the zoning code.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Like the meeting Monday, Bears representatives were in the front row of the village boardroom Wednesday night: Stein, the Bears' in-house attorney; Paul Shadle, an attorney from DLA Piper, which is representing the club; and Paul Milana, an architect with Hart Howerton, the master planning agency the team has retained.

But unlike the village board meeting two nights before, plan commissioners didn't have any questions for the team representatives, and the meeting was over in 15 minutes.

Only one person spoke during the formal public hearing on the sportsbook proposal.

"I'm not interested in betting over there," said Melissa Cayer, a regular attendee of board meetings in Arlington Heights. "I thought Arlington Park racetrack wasn't going to sell to another betting facility."

Besides an enclosed stadium and sportsbook, the Bears have proposed a mixed-use transit-oriented development that would include one or more hotels, other commercial and retail uses, a fitness center, a hall of fame, a performance venue, restaurants, residences, open space and parks.

A closing on the $197.2 million purchase is scheduled for later this year or early next, but first the team is trying to secure approval of a predevelopment agreement with the village. The nine-page document, which suggests future zoning changes and public financing that could make the $5 billion redevelopment vision a reality, will also be considered by village trustees Nov. 7.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
'That's great. But not here': Trustee blasts Bears' mixed-use district plans for Arlington Park
Related Article
'That's great. But not here': Trustee blasts Bears' mixed-use district plans for Arlington Park
 
First agreement outlines public financing, zoning changes for Bears project at Arlington
Related Article
First agreement outlines public financing, zoning changes for Bears project at Arlington
 
'You're wasting our time': Arlington Heights board votes 9-0 against bid to stop Bears incentives
Related Article
'You're wasting our time': Arlington Heights board votes 9-0 against bid to stop Bears incentives
 
1ST AND LONG: One year down, many years to go before Bears play in Arlington Heights
Related Article
1ST AND LONG: One year down, many years to go before Bears play in Arlington Heights
 
Arlington Heights panel endorses idea of Bears sportsbook at Arlington Park
Related Article
Arlington Heights panel endorses idea of Bears sportsbook at Arlington Park
 
'Bears cannot develop this property without village approval': Arlington Heights to vote on process
Related Article
'Bears cannot develop this property without village approval': Arlington Heights to vote on process
 
What Bears envision for $5 billion 'magic' makeover at Arlington Park
Related Article
What Bears envision for $5 billion 'magic' makeover at Arlington Park
 
'Want to be good neighbors' but 'need help,' Bears execs tell residents about Arlington plans
Related Article
'Want to be good neighbors' but 'need help,' Bears execs tell residents about Arlington plans
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 