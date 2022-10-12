MSI of Glendale Heights hosting mosque open house Saturday

The Muslim Society Institute of Glendale Heights is hosting an open house on Saturday.

Scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the event will address the rise in Islamophobia and provide an opportunity for neighbors to deepen their understanding of the Islamic faith.

The event is being co-hosted by GainPeace, a national Islamic organization, and MSI Mosque, located at 1785 Bloomingdale Road in Glendale Heights.

The open house will include a social hour, a presentation on Islam, a question-and-answer session and a tour of the mosque.

To register for the event, call or text (630) 832-8222 or visit www.msiweb.org/RSVP. For more information, call (630) 653-7872 or email msicontact@muslimsocietyinc.org.