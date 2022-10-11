Wauconda standoff ends peacefully

A man who barricaded himself inside a Wauconda residence eventually surrendered Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers responded at 5:03 p.m. to a call for a psychiatric evaluation on the 200 block of Regency Court.

The man, who was armed with a knife, immediately locked himself inside the home, authorities said.

After a short time, the man agreed to come out, authorities said, and was taken Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington for evaluation.

No one was injured.

Police have not yet announced any charges.