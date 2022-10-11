Wauconda standoff ends peacefully
Updated 10/11/2022 8:09 PM
A man who barricaded himself inside a Wauconda residence eventually surrendered Tuesday evening, police said.
Officers responded at 5:03 p.m. to a call for a psychiatric evaluation on the 200 block of Regency Court.
The man, who was armed with a knife, immediately locked himself inside the home, authorities said.
After a short time, the man agreed to come out, authorities said, and was taken Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington for evaluation.
No one was injured.
Police have not yet announced any charges.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.