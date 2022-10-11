Lake in the Hills woman has been missing since Oct. 3

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a Lake in the Hills woman who has been missing more than a week.

Jaci Cambronne, 49, was last seen at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at her home. Authorities said she has a condition that puts her in danger.

Authorities said she may be driving a blue 2015 Infinity QX50 with Illinois license plate 319543.

Cambronne is described as 5 foot 3 inches and weighing 115 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, glasses and a large tattoo on her back. Anyone with information should call the Lake in the Hills Police Department at (847) 960-7537 or dial 911.