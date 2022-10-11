$5.7 million project could provide Mount Prospect with emergency water

Mount Prospect could receive emergency water through a new interconnection between two water suppliers.

It's made possible under an intergovernmental agreement between the village and the Northwest Suburban Municipal Joint Action Water Agency, which supplies Mount Prospect with Lake Michigan water.

Under the recently approved deal, the Northwest Water Commission would supply the village with emergency water.

The commission will discuss the plan Wednesday.

"We have had a lot of discussion about this over the years," Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert said at last week's village board meeting. "It's a very responsible thing to do. Because if (NSMJAWA) were to go down, then we have this as our backup. And we also have at least four wells as backup. So you never want to be without water."

The deal also would benefit the Northwest Water Commission.

The project would involve making a connection from NWC's large-diameter distribution main that runs east-west along Kensington Road to an existing NSMJAWA water main at Elmhurst Avenue and Highland Street. The interconnection would be built on Elmhurst Avenue between Kensington Road and Highland Street.

Dorsey said the work will include installing "a meter pit, some valves, hydrants and other appurtenances beneath the pavements on Elmhurst Avenue," as well as improving pumping capacity at booster station No. 5, 112 E. Highland St.

The cost to build the interconnection is estimated at more than $5.7 million. The village would shoulder more than $4 million, while NWC will be responsible for more than $1.7 million.

The village's share will be funded through American Rescue Plan funds.

"It's cash in hand. We don't have to wait for it. It's available for an expenditure," Dorsey said. "The only wild card that we're not sure of is lead time and delivery on materials."

Construction could take place next year.

By operating valves along the interconnection piping, NWC can deliver up to 7 million gallons of water per day to the village.

"Expected demand is a little over 6 million gallons a day," Dorsey said. "So that's above and beyond what we anticipate that we would need in a worst-(case) scenario."