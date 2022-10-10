Mecum Auto Auctions returning to Schaumburg for three-day event

A 1968 Shelby GT500KR Mustang crosses the auction block during the 2019 Mecum Auto Auctions event at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center & Hotel. Mecum will return for a three-day event beginning Thursday. Daily Herald File Photo

A magenta 1971 Rolls-Royce Corniche convertible once owned by suburban candy heiress Helen Brach will be among the highlights when Mecum Auto Auctions returns to the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center & Hotel this week.

Mecum Chicago 2022, set to take place Thursday through Saturday, will feature an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more on the auction block.

The Brach Rolls-Royce shows just 16,000 miles on the odometer and is finished in a specialty shade of bold magenta paint with a contrasting off-white convertible top and off-white leather interior with coordinating magenta piping, show organizers say.

Among the other featured auction offerings are a pair of 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle LS6, a Plum Crazy factory 1970 Dodge Challenger convertible restored as a Hemi Challenger R/T convertible replica, and a multiple-time Top Flight-winning 1965 Chevrolet Corvette convertible with an original L78 engine and four-speed transmission.

Bidder registration is available online and on-site at the auction starting at $100, and standard, in-person bidding includes admission for two people to the three auction days. For those unable to attend in person, enhanced remote bidding options are also available, including for both online and telephone bidding.

General admission tickets are available online for $20 per person per day, $30 at the door and online after Wednesday. Children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. daily, and auctions will start at 1 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.mecum.com.