Hundreds of bikers come together to benefit underprivileged kids

Motorcycles whiz by Sunday during the 36th annual DuKane A.B.A.T.E. Toy and Food Run. The ride started in Elburn and ended in Sycamore. Rick West | Staff Photographer

With a dog and toys in tow, a rider heads out on the first leg of the 36th annual DuKane A.B.A.T.E. Toy and Food Run Sunday in Elburn. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Riders head west on Keslinger Road during the 36th annual DuKane A.B.A.T.E. Toy and Food Run on Sunday. The ride started in Elburn and ended in Sycamore. Some 600 to 800 riders were expected to take part. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Hundreds of motorcyclists, some with toys strapped to the back of their bikes, hit the road Sunday for the 36th annual DuKane A.B.A.T.E. Toy & Food Run.

DuKane A.B.A.T.E. President Chris Hansen said he expected 600 to 800 riders to join in on the 45-minute, back-road ride from Elburn to Sycamore.

The all-day event featured live music on both ends of the ride. A burnout competition, a biker rodeo, a weenie bite competition, a mechanical bull and more waited for riders at the Sycamore Speedway at the end.

Hansen said two semitrailer flatbeds in Sycamore already were overflowing with donations of toys and food before the ride began. The donations will be picked up by various charities to benefit underprivileged children at Christmas.

"A lot of people have a bad impression of motorcyclists, but I dare anybody to find me a better group of people that do more for their communities and these kids," Hansen said. "Bikers come together and take care of their community. Always have, always will."

A.B.A.T.E., which stands for A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, is a motorcyclists' rights organization. The DuKane chapter represents the state organization in northern DuPage and Kane Counties.

Riders were escorted by officers from the Elburn Police Department and deputies from the Kane County sheriff's office.