Hundreds of bikers come together to benefit underprivileged kids
Hundreds of motorcyclists, some with toys strapped to the back of their bikes, hit the road Sunday for the 36th annual DuKane A.B.A.T.E. Toy & Food Run.
DuKane A.B.A.T.E. President Chris Hansen said he expected 600 to 800 riders to join in on the 45-minute, back-road ride from Elburn to Sycamore.
The all-day event featured live music on both ends of the ride. A burnout competition, a biker rodeo, a weenie bite competition, a mechanical bull and more waited for riders at the Sycamore Speedway at the end.
Hansen said two semitrailer flatbeds in Sycamore already were overflowing with donations of toys and food before the ride began. The donations will be picked up by various charities to benefit underprivileged children at Christmas.
"A lot of people have a bad impression of motorcyclists, but I dare anybody to find me a better group of people that do more for their communities and these kids," Hansen said. "Bikers come together and take care of their community. Always have, always will."
A.B.A.T.E., which stands for A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, is a motorcyclists' rights organization. The DuKane chapter represents the state organization in northern DuPage and Kane Counties.
Riders were escorted by officers from the Elburn Police Department and deputies from the Kane County sheriff's office.
|