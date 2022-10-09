Displaced dogs, cats arrive at DuPage Airport

Image from ABC 7 videoThese cats were among the 100 hurricane-displaced shelter pets to arrive Sunday at DuPage Airport in West Chicago.

More dogs and cats from Florida and Puerto Rico have made their way to the Chicago area.

The 100 animals touched down Sunday morning at DuPage Airport in West Chicago.

The pets were all in shelters prior to Hurricanes Ian and Fiona but needed to be moved to make room for all the other animals that were rescued from the flooding and devastation.

The flight was made possible by PetSmart Charities and Wings of Rescue, a nonprofit that flies large-scale transports of at-risk shelter pets from disaster areas.