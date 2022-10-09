Displaced dogs, cats arrive at DuPage Airport
Updated 10/9/2022 9:58 PM
More dogs and cats from Florida and Puerto Rico have made their way to the Chicago area.
The 100 animals touched down Sunday morning at DuPage Airport in West Chicago.
The pets were all in shelters prior to Hurricanes Ian and Fiona but needed to be moved to make room for all the other animals that were rescued from the flooding and devastation.
The flight was made possible by PetSmart Charities and Wings of Rescue, a nonprofit that flies large-scale transports of at-risk shelter pets from disaster areas.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.