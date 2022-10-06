Pair charged with felonies after Wood Dale gunfire

Two men were charged with felonies after shots were fired late Tuesday afternoon on the 200 block of Ash Avenue in Wood Dale, authorities said Thursday.

Kevin D. Alonso, 25, of Itasca and Gilberto Lopez, 37, of Oswego were walking north on Ash Avenue at 4:24 p.m. when both fired multiple handgun shots into the air, according to a Wood Dale police news release.

The pair then barricaded themselves in a home, the news release said, leading local police to call in a regional SWAT team.

Negotiators tried to coax the pair out of the home, the news release said, but then police obtained a search warrant, entered the home and arrested four men inside, Investigators said they found two weapons on the property.

Mariusz A. Pawlak, 35, of Franklin Park was charged with misdemeanor obstructing a police officer and resisting a police officer, the news release said, and Hubert J. Koziar, 29, of Wood Dale was arrested on three warrants from Elk Grove Village police.

Alonso and Lopez, who both were charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, are in custody at the DuPage County jail. Bond was set at $5,000 for Alonso, and he has a Nov. 2 court date. Bond for Lopez was set at $10,000, and his next court date is Nov. 1.