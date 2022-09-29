Construction begins on Naperville mosque

The Islamic Center of Naperville's five-phase, 40-year project has begun to build a mosque, multipurpose center, school and gymnasium on 13 acres along 248th Avenue. Courtesy of the Islamic Center of Naperville

After a decade of planning and months of debate, shovels are finally in the ground to begin work on the Islamic Center of Naperville's five-phase, 40-year construction project on the south side of the city.

ICN leaders, joined by city officials and members of the community, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new mosque, multipurpose center, school and gymnasium that will be built on 13 acres.

Saturday's celebration contrasted with what Mayor Steve Chirico at one point called a "painful" process -- 15 meetings of the planning and zoning commission over the course of 10 months and the proposal's unanimous approval in November by the city council. Nearly 500 public speakers participated in the debate.

Construction on the planned 121,000 square feet of space at 3540 248th Ave. will begin with the building of the mosque.

"This is a historical moment," ICN President Kashif Fakhruddin said during the groundbreaking ceremony. "As a community, we have waited patiently for this day.

"Some of us have moved into this area, hoping that this facility will be built very soon."

Surrounding subdivisions formed a group called Neighbors in Favor of a Neighborhood Mosque that supported the building of a mosque on the site but opposed the scope and other aspects of the additional phases they believe will add significant traffic to the area.

ICN officials agreed to several concessions to gain support and ensure city council approval. They'll provide notice to neighbors when the third and fourth phases are slated to begin, so feedback is allowed before building permits are issued.

The ICN also will accept responsibility for traffic control during the busiest times, and there will be no construction after the second phase until 248th Avenue is expanded. There will be no amplification of sound, and the city will review the final three phases of the project.

City Manager Doug Krieger spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony on behalf of Chirico and the council.

"This groundbreaking is more than just a symbolic gesture of what's physically come to this space," Krieger said. "It's a start of the expanded future of the ICN and a symbol of hope for our entire community."