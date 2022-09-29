Assistant principal decides to 'Lets it Go' after St. Raymond students exceed fundraising goal

St. Raymond School Assistant Principal Tom Foster, right, dressed up like Elsa from the Disney movie "Frozen" and sang a karaoke version of the song "Let it Go" from stop the Mount Prospect school's roof Wednesday. He was joined by physical education teacher Tim Ciprian and assistant Charlie Davis, who also dressed as "Frozen" characters. Courtesy of Nadine Scheller/St. Raymond School

St. Raymond School Assistant Principal Tom Foster, right, dressed up like Elsa from the Disney movie "Frozen" and sang a karaoke version of the song "Let it Go" from stop the Mount Prospect school's roof Wednesday. He was joined by physical education teacher Tim Ciprian and assistant Charlie Davis, who also dressed as "Frozen" characters. Courtesy of Nadine Scheller/St. Raymond School

Living up to a promise made as part of a fundraising campaign, St. Raymond School Assistant Principal Tom Foster dressed up like Elsa from the Disney film "Frozen" on Wednesday morning, climbing atop the Mount Prospect school's roof and belted out a rendition of "Let it Go" for a crowd of cheering students and faculty.

Physical education teacher Tim Ciprian and assistant Charlie Davis joined Foster on the roof, each dressed as a character from the movie.

St. Raymond's students voted for Foster's performance as an incentive to reach their goal in a fundraising effort that ultimately brought in $78,000 for new science and social studies materials.

"Each year we are overwhelmed by the support we receive not only from the students, parents and staff, but from the parishioners and outside community as well," Principal Mary Eileen Ward said. "This year's incentive award of Mr. Foster singing really created fun energy in the school."

"The campaign was a great way for the community to look at the past two years and 'Let it Go' by starting a new school year with singing, success, and a celebration of all that is great at St. Raymond," Foster added.