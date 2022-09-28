Schaumburg woman accused of shooting Pingree Grove home

A Schaumburg woman was arrested after firing shots into a Pingree Grove residence, the Pingree Grove Police Department said Wednesday

Charlotte E. Hethcoat, 18, of the 100 block of Kristin Circle in Schaumburg, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

On Monday afternoon, officers were dispatched to a delayed report of criminal damage to property at a house on the 41W020 block of Oak Street.

Authorities said that earlier in the day, someone had fired several small-caliber rounds into the rear of the home, which was occupied at the time. No one was injured.

Police later identified Hethcoat as the suspect.

Authorities said the property damage was the result of negligent target practice.

Hethcoat was released on personal recognizance bond.