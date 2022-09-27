One resident hurt during late-night Wood Dale house fire

One resident suffered minor injuries in a late Monday night house fire in Wood Dale.

Fire officials said one of the residents inside the split-level, single-family house at the time of the fire was treated at the scene and released.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 200 block of Robin Lane just before 11:30 p.m. when smoke detectors woke the sleeping residents inside the home, fire officials said.

The fire was extinguished within a few minutes of firefighters' arrival.

The home suffered "moderate" damage but residents were allowed to return to the home after a safety inspection and ventilation, fire officials said.

Damage was estimated at less than $30,000, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.