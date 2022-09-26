Suspect charged in Lake in the Hills overdose

A 36-year-old man charged with drug-induced homicide in connection to the 2021 death of a man in Lake in the Hills is being held in the McHenry County jail on $500,000 bail.

Mitch D. Crawford, of the 4500 block of South Lavergne Avenue in Chicago, is charged with one count of drug-induced homicide, according to court documents.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say that on or about July 13, 2021, Crawford provided fentanyl to Richard A. Faul, 28, who ingested the drug and was later found dead in the bathroom of his father's home.

Five empty small bags were found near Faul's body, according to a motion filed by prosecutors asking that Crawford be required to disclose the source of bail funds.

"Approximately 36 baggies of suspected heroin/fentanyl were recovered near his body and the substance ultimately tested positive for fentanyl," according to the motion.

Crawford, who was arrested Friday, is due back in court today.