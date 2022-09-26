 

Mount Prospect offering free emergency preparedness training

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/26/2022 12:05 PM

Mount Prospect will host a free citizen emergency preparedness training course beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5 and continuing each Wednesday evening until Nov. 16.

Classes take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Mount Prospect Fire Station 14, 2000 Kensington Road.

 

The course educates residents about disaster preparedness for hazards that could impact our area, and trains them in basic disaster response skills. The classes are a mixture of classroom and hands-on training, and are designed to give attendees knowledge before and during a disaster. Cass topics include fire safety and utilities, first aid, light search and rescue, storms and weather, disaster planning and psychology.

For more information or to register, contact Jim Miller at (847) 818-5254 or jmiller@mountprospect.org.

