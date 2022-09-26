Mount Prospect Fall Fest, Oktoberfest returns Oct. 7-8

The Mount Prospect Downtown Merchants Association will host its annual Fall Fest and Oktoberfest on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8, at the intersection of Emerson Street and Busse Avenue in downtown Mount Prospect.

The Oktoberfest event will take place from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 7, with live entertainment and traditional German food and beverages. Phenix German Band will perform traditional tunes as well favorite covers.

The Fall Fest begins at noon Oct. 8, with a special needs hour. People of all ages with special needs are encouraged to come out early and beat the crowds. Food, rides, and activities will be offered. Preregistration is required for the Special Needs Hour at www.downtownmountprospect.com.

Activities and entertainment for the general public will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with hay rides, pony rides, pumpkin decorating, crafts and balloons, and the famous never-ending trick-or-treat candy line.

After the Fall Fest, a second night of Oktoberfest takes place from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.