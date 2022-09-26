'Devastating': Investigators seeking clues on who vandalized new Rolling Meadows mural

Rolling Meadows High School students worked over the summer to paint a mural on the Kirchoff Road underpass in Kimball Hill Park. On Friday, red and green spray paint was discovered all along the 92-foot wall. Courtesy of Rolling Meadows Park District

Months after its installation and dedication, a mural created by Rolling Meadows High School art students on the wall of the Kirchoff Road pedestrian underpass has been vandalized with graffiti.

Red and green spray paint with various words and symbols touch all parts of the 92-foot wall along the Salt Creek bike path connecting to Kimball Hill Park. Rolling Meadows Park District staff members this week plan to meticulously remove the graffiti in an effort to keep as much of the mural intact as possible.

"That someone would want to destroy this newly painted work of art that in a short time, brought joy to so many, is devastating," said Kevin Romejko, the park district's executive director. "The mural meant a great deal not only to the park district but to the talented students who worked so hard painting it and to our community as a whole."

Since the graffiti was discovered Friday, Romejko's staff and police department investigators have been working with school resource officers to potentially identify any of the wording, numbers or symbols written on the wall. He said they hope something will be recognized or shared on social media to help identify who or what group is responsible for the vandalism.

There aren't any security cameras in the underpass area, and Romejko said he's not aware of any witnesses. But he and police have asked the public to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation, including security camera footage from nearby businesses.

The mural -- which depicts recreational activities in all four seasons and highlights the park district's vision and tagline, "Play Learn Grow" -- was a joint project between the park district and high school art club. Students worked Saturdays and over the summer from April through June to transform the formerly dark, discolored cement wall that's passed by walkers, runners, bikers and skaters daily.

Once the graffiti is removed and the park district staff sees how much of the mural can be left intact, they'll talk to the art club to see if the artwork can be touched up, Romejko said.

He said he'll also talk with city officials to discuss future options, such as installing cameras, to deter future vandalism.