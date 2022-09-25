Fall flight at Norge Ski Club's Jumptoberfest

Isaac Larson, 14, of Negaunee, Michigan, makes a jump Sunday during the Norge Ski Club's annual Fall Ski Jumping Competition in Fox River Grove. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

A ski jumper soars Sunday after taking off from the 70-meter hill Sunday during the Norge Ski Club's annual Fall Ski Jumping Competition in Fox River Grove. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

A jumper leaps high above Fox River Grove on Sunday during the Norge Ski Club's annual Fall Ski Jumping Competition, also known as Jumptoberfest. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Hamming it up at the entrance to welcome all Sunday is mascot Johnny Jumptoberfest, during the Norge Ski Club's annual Fall Ski Jumping Competition in Fox River Grove. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Nico Bowdre, 12, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, makes the jump Sunday during the Norge Ski Club's annual Fall Ski Jumping Competition in Fox River Grove. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

We're still a couple of months from seeing serious snowfall -- at least we hope so -- but that didn't keep ski jumpers from across the country from making their way to the suburbs this weekend to get an early start on the season.

The Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove welcomed top professional and junior jumpers Saturday and Sunday for its 2022 Fall Ski Jumping Competition, aka Jumptoberfest.

The two days of competition featured a juniors tournament on Norge's small hill and the K70 Big Hill Tournament on the 70-meter hill. Jumpers land atop a special material made for year-round training and competition.

"It simulates snow really well, the kids love it and it helps our sport grow because you can be involved all the time," said Guy Larson of Lake Barrington, junior chairperson for Norge.