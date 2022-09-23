 

Two men found guilty in 2018 West Chicago murder

  • Emilio Guillen

  • Juan Calderon

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 9/23/2022 6:18 PM

Two men were found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the shooting of a West Chicago man in 2018.

Juan Calderon, 24, of Aurora and 31-year-old Emilio Guillen of Rockford were each found guilty of a single count in the death of Alexander Nicolas, 26, on Nov. 8, 2018.

 

However, Calderon's jury also decided that prosecutors did not prove that Calderon personally shot the gun.

Guillen's jury did find that prosecutors proved that Guillen was in possession of a gun during the crime.

The verdicts were announced late Friday afternoon.

Nicolas was killed late one evening outside a home at Oak and Forest avenues.

Prosecutors say Guillen and Calderon were in a car with Fredi Bautista and Jesus Favela when Bautista saw Nicolas and said Nicolas was in a rival gang.

The men then got out of the car. Favela testified this week that Guillen and Calderon attacked Nicolas and that Guillen directed Calderon to shoot the victim.

Nicolas died from a gunshot wound to the back of his head. His body was discovered the next morning by a woman taking her children to school.

Bautista also was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in November as part of a deal for his testimony.

