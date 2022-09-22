 

Driver charged in crash that killed Lisle resident in Michigan

  • Kaylee Gansberg.

    Kaylee Gansberg. Courtesy of the Gansberg family

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/22/2022 3:35 PM

A driver has been charged in a crash that killed a Lisle resident late last month in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Kaylee Gansberg, 21, was struck by a car about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 and died from her injuries the next day. She was an art student at Western Michigan University.

 

After a lengthy investigation, Angel Hostiguin, 22, of the 700 block of Sunnock Avenue in Kalamazoo, was arraigned Wednesday on one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failing to stop at an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, the Kalamazoo Gazette reported.

Hostiguin's bail was set at $50,000, according to Kalamazoo County court records. His next court date is Oct. 6.

At Lisle High School, from which she graduated in 2019, Gansberg sampled activities, including track and cheerleading, and she was a member of the National Honor Society. She was in an honors program at Western Michigan and belonged to the Chi Omega sorority.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Lisle art student killed in hit-and-run by driver who is said to have been out on bail over DUI
Related Article
Lisle art student killed in hit-and-run by driver who is said to have been out on bail over DUI
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 