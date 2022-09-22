Driver charged in crash that killed Lisle resident in Michigan

A driver has been charged in a crash that killed a Lisle resident late last month in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Kaylee Gansberg, 21, was struck by a car about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 and died from her injuries the next day. She was an art student at Western Michigan University.

After a lengthy investigation, Angel Hostiguin, 22, of the 700 block of Sunnock Avenue in Kalamazoo, was arraigned Wednesday on one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failing to stop at an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, the Kalamazoo Gazette reported.

Hostiguin's bail was set at $50,000, according to Kalamazoo County court records. His next court date is Oct. 6.

At Lisle High School, from which she graduated in 2019, Gansberg sampled activities, including track and cheerleading, and she was a member of the National Honor Society. She was in an honors program at Western Michigan and belonged to the Chi Omega sorority.