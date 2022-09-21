Woman struck by Metra train in Mount Prospect identified

A Mount Prospect woman has been identified as the person struck and killed Tuesday evening by a Metra train in the village's downtown.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that Paula Maloney, 61, was struck by accident.

Officers found Maloney after responding at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday to the railroad tracks near the intersection of Northwest Highway and Emerson Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by outbound Metra express commuter train No. 633.

There were no other injuries reported, police said.

Mount Prospect police continue to investigate the accident, with the assistance of Metra police.