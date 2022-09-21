Boy charged with stealing cars from Addison dealership

A 16-year-old boy from Cook County has been charged with stealing three vehicles from an Addison car dealership, according to a news release from police and the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

DuPage County Judge Demetrius Panoushis Wednesday ordered the boy be detained until his next court appearance.

The boy is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of burglary, one count of theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Authorities allege that at 4:42 a.m. Tuesday, the boy and unknown other people broke a window at Auto Gallery Chicago, 12 W. Factory Road, to steal a 2022 BMW X6M, a 2019 Ford Mustang 5.0 and a 2019 Dodge Durango SRT.

The boy was found in the BMW in Chicago later that day, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the case should call the police at (630) 543-3080.

According to the news release, the boy was on "after care" from the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice on a charge of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The news release said the boy's case might be transferred to adult court.

The news release did not name the boy or his hometown. DuPage judges typically prohibit the publication of juvenile defendants' names.

His next court date is Sept. 28.