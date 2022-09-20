Train strikes pedestrian in Mount Prospect

A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train Tuesday evening in Mount Prospect.

Shortly before 5:20 p.m., Train No. 633 hit the pedestrian at the Mount Prospect station, Metra said.

According to authorities, the train was an express that left Chicago at 4:45 p.m. and was not scheduled to stop in Mount Prospect.

The pedestrian's condition has not yet been released