Train strikes pedestrian in Mount Prospect
Updated 9/20/2022 7:00 PM
A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train Tuesday evening in Mount Prospect.
Shortly before 5:20 p.m., Train No. 633 hit the pedestrian at the Mount Prospect station, Metra said.
According to authorities, the train was an express that left Chicago at 4:45 p.m. and was not scheduled to stop in Mount Prospect.
The pedestrian's condition has not yet been released
